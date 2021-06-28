Myanmar Will Never Isolate Itself From World, Seeks Cooperation - Military Leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Myanmar is not a "closed" country and it will never fence itself off from the world, but it needs only international cooperation without interference in its internal affairs, Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of the country's armed forces and the chairman of the State Administration Council, told Sputnik in an interview.

"We are not a closed country, we will never delink ourselves. Everything is open, but before working with us one needs to understand three things: culture, history and law," Min Aung Hlaing said.

According to the official, if there is a full understanding of "what things really are like", then Myanmar welcomes foreign support to its domestic stabilization.

"But at the moment, many nations rely on unreliable sources of information ... This is done deliberately so that other countries think that unreliable information is true and make their demands on which problems should be solved and how this should be done. It is wrong to provide so-called support based on inaccurate information. This is an intervention, but we need cooperation," Min Aung Hlaing stressed.

"We are not asking for any special support, we are simply asking to tell the truth," the military chief explained.

In a June resolution, the UN General Assembly condemned the military coup in Myanmar and called for an arms embargo against the country.