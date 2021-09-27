UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Will Not Speak In UN General Assembly Monday - UNGA President Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 09:05 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Myanmar, scheduled to participate in the UN General Assembly high-level debates on Monday, has withdrawn its participation in the event, the spokeswoman for the UN General Assembly President, Monica Grayley, told Sputnik.

The updated list of speakers for Monday did not include Myanmar that was set to speak in the debate before.

"They withdrew. A while ago," Grayley said when asked why Myanmar disappeared from the list.

Myanmar's envoy to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun, appointed by the toppled government, earlier in the month said that he would most likely not address the session as negotiations on the country's representation at the world's body were ongoing.

