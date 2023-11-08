Myanmar woos companies to Kyaukphyu Special Economic Zone

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Myanmar has invited expression of interest (EOI) from Myanmar citizen-owned companies to participate in the formation of the Myanmar Government Designated Entity Consortium for the Kyaukphyu Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

"It is an invitation of EOI for the companies that are interested in investing in the project," Htin Lin, a deputy director-general from the Ministry of Commerce, told Xinhua on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Commerce of Myanmar set Dec. 15 as the closing date for sending the EOI by the companies, according to the ministry's official invitation announcement.

The selection process for companies will be carried out after careful evaluation of their qualifications, said the official.

The Kyaukphyu Special Economic Zone project is an important project within the framework of China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.