MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of Myanmar's armed forces and the chairman of the State Administration Council, told Sputnik that he would visit Kazan and Novosibirsk, on top of Moscow, during his ongoing visit to Russia.

Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Russia last week to attend a conference on international security in Moscow. He has already held meetings with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev. This is Min Aung Hlaing's second official foreign trip since Myanmar's military ousted the civilian government in February.

"Such famous cities as Kazan and Novosibirsk," the military leader said, asked which Russian cities he plans to visit.