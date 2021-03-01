UrduPoint.com
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Faces Two New Criminal Charges: Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 01:40 PM

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi faces two new criminal charges: lawyer

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi is facing two new criminal charges in her court hearing via video link in Naypyidaw Monday, according to her lawyer

Naypyidaw (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi is facing two new criminal charges in her court hearing via video link in Naypyidaw Monday, according to her lawyer.

The deposed civilian leader is accused of a violation of communications laws as well as inciting public unrest, lawyer Nay Tu told AFP, in addition to charges for possession of unregistered walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions.

The next hearing date is scheduled for March 15, the lawyer said.

