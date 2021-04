Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was hit with a fresh criminal charge on Monday, her lawyer said

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was hit with a fresh criminal charge on Monday, her lawyer said.

"She has been charged in six cases altogether -- five charges in Naypyidaw and one in Yangon," Min Min Soe told AFP, saying the latest charge was under the country's natural disaster management law.

