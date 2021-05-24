BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Myanmar's overthrown State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, the nation's de facto leader before the coup, attended a court hearing in person on Monday for the first time since she was arrested by the military on February 1, opposition news portal Myanmar Now reported.

All previous hearings on the case of Aung San Suu Kyi, accused of six offenses under four criminal articles, were held via videoconferencing.

The Monday hearing was also the first time that the former counselor was allowed to personally meet with her lawyers, according to the report.

The news portal did not provide any details on the hearing, except for Aung San Suu Kyi's words that her party, the formerly ruling National League for Democracy, "was founded for the people and would exist as long as these people are there.

"

In February, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government, placing Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint under house arrest. The former state counselor was initially accused of electoral fraud, and later of illegal import and use of electronic communication devices, violation of the COVID-19 state of emergency, and violation of the law on state secrets.