Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Registers As Candidate In 2020 Parliament Elections - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 03:46 PM

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Registers as Candidate in 2020 Parliament Elections - Reports

Myanmar's state counselor and de facto national leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been registered as a candidate to run in the country's parliamentary elections scheduled for early November, media reported on Tuesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Myanmar's state counselor and de facto national leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been registered as a candidate to run in the country's parliamentary elections scheduled for early November, media reported on Tuesday.

In early July, the United Election Commission (UEC) of Myanmar announced that the 2020 general election will take place on November 8. The UEC has approved the registration of 97 parties to run their candidates in the election, 18 of whom are local parties while the rest will campaign across the country.

According to the country's Eleven Media broadcaster, Aung San Suu Kyi submitted the list of parliamentary candidates, including herself, from the National League for Democracy party to the southern district election commission in the city of Yangon.

The upcoming elections will be the first in the country's modern history to take place under a civilian government. The current civilian government won by a landslide in the 2015 general election and brought Aung San Suu Kyi to power, phasing out over 50 years of military rule.

