MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Former Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to another four years in prison, CNN reported on Monday, citing a source.

The Nobel Peace prize laureate was already sentenced to four years in December for inciting public unrest and violating COVID-19 regulations. The sentence was later reduced to two years, which she was allowed to spend under house arrest.

The ex-counselor was found guilty on several charges, including possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies, according to the broadcaster.

These are but a few of the charges against the former official, which could see her serving more than 100 years in prison.

Suu Kyi, served as state counselor to Myanmar's civilian government until last February, when the country's military overthrew her government and put her, along with then-President Win Myint, under house arrest. The coup triggered a wave of civil protests, and over 1,300 people have died in clashes with law enforcement officers.