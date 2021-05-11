UrduPoint.com
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi To Make In-Person Appearance Before Court On May 24 - Reports

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi to Make In-Person Appearance Before Court on May 24 - Reports

Myanmar's overthrown State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, the nation's de facto leader, will be for the first time since the coup tried in person at a special court in Naypyitaw on May 24, The Irrawaddy opposition-aligned news outlet reported on Monday, citing lawyers

All previous court hearings of Aung San Suu Kyi's case, including the one on Monday, were held via teleconferencing.

According to the report, the next hearing will be held in the district court of Zayar Theikdi Ward, near the ousted state counselor's Naypyitaw residence.

During the Monday hearing, Aung San Suu Kyi once again demanded a personal meeting with her lawyers, with whom she has not yet been able to discuss the defense, the news outlet said.

The Myanmar democracy icon was detained along with other top officials on February 1, when the military seized power after accusing her party of rigging the November elections. Most of those detained have since been released, but Aung San Suu Kyi, ousted President Win Myint and a few other senior party leaders were placed under house arrest.

Aung San Suu Kyi was initially charged with illegally importing walkie-talkies and violating the natural disaster law by staging a campaign ahead of the November election, in breach of coronavirus restrictions. The country's military later accused Aung San Suu Kyi of violating the law on state secrets, which is punishable with up to 14 years in prison.

