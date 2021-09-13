(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Aung San Suu Kyi, former Myanmar's State Counselor who was ousted from power by the military junta, was supposed to be tried on Monday, but did not appear before a court due to malaise, media reported.

Aung San Suu Kyi was initially accused of electoral fraud, and later of illegal import and use of electronic communication devices, violation of the COVID-19 state of emergency, and violation of the law on state secrets.

She was on her way to the Monday hearing in a car when she started to feel unwell and subsequently requested absence from the trial, the Irrawaddy news portal reported, citing her lawyers.

Until late spring all court proceedings on Aung San Suu Kyi's case were held via videoconferencing, and her first physical appearance since her house arrest was at a May 24 hearing.

Aung San Suu Kyi refuted claims about negotiating with junta representatives over the past months, the news portal added, citing her defense team.

"There were rumors about who met her, but she told us that, until now, no one (from the junta) has met with her," a lawyer was quoted as saying by the outlet.

Aung San Suu Kyi, a 1991 Nobel Peace prize laureate, served as the de facto head of Myanmar's civilian government until February 2021, when the country's military overthrew her government in a coup and put her along with President Win Myint under house arrest.