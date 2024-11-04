Myanmar's Beloved Asian Elephant Momo Celebrates 71st Birthday At Yangon Zoo
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 04:00 PM
YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Momo, the renowned female Asian elephant at the Yangon Zoological Gardens, celebrated her 71st birthday in Yangon on Sunday.
The festivities, held from Nov. 1 to 3, included a variety of activities such as a music show, talk show, and games, culminating in a special birthday cake prepared for her on Nov. 3.
As children and other spectators sang to mark her birthday, the Yangon Zoo's oldest animal Momo chomped on an assortment of fruits and vegetables arranged in the shape of a cake.
"Known for her intelligence and charm, she has led other elephants and participated in significant national events, including the opening ceremony of the Shwedagon Pagoda stairway and the ceremony for the conveyance of the Buddha's eyetooth from China," Warden of the Yangon Zoological Garden Than Myint Tun told Xinhua.
"Her birthday celebrations have become a cherished tradition, honoring her significant contributions to both the zoo and the nation," he said.
"Momo's birthday celebration has been held annually at the Yangon Zoo since 2013 when she turned 60 and took a break from performing," he added.
