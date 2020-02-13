(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Myanmar's delegation paid a visit to Belarus to examine Minsk's capabilities in the development and maintenance of air defense systems, the Belarusian State Military Industrial Committee said in a statement on Thursday.

"On February 13, 2020, the delegation of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar led by the chief-of-staff of Myanmar's Air Defense Command, Lieutenant General Tin Maung Win, completed its visit to Belarus. The Myanmar delegation visited a number of enterprises of the defense sector of the economy, where it got acquainted with capabilities for the development and production, repair and modernization of air defense equipment," the statement said.

According to the statement, Chairman of the Belarusian State Military Industrial Committee Roman Golovchenko held a meeting with the head of the Myanmar delegation, during which the parties exchanged views on the results of joint projects in air defense and confirmed commitment to further development of cooperation.