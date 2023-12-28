Open Menu

Myanmar's Foreign Trade Exceeds 21 Bln USD In Over 8 Months

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Myanmar's foreign trade has totaled over 21 billion U.S. Dollars in the over eight months so far this fiscal year, according to figures released by the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.

The figure was down from over 24 billion dollars registered in the same period a year ago, the ministry's data showed.

From April 1 to Dec. 15 this year, the country earned over 10 billion dollars from exports, while its imports were valued at over 11 billion dollars, the ministry's figures showed.

The country's maritime trade stood at about 15.

67 billion dollars, while its border trade amounted to 5.97 billion dollars in over eight months of the 2023-24 fiscal year, the ministry's figures showed.

Myanmar usually does most of its foreign trade through sea routes as it has a long coastline. Its trade partners include China, Thailand, Bangladesh and India.

The Southeast Asian country exports agricultural and animal products, fisheries, minerals and forest products, manufactured goods and others, while it imports capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer goods.

