Open Menu

Myanmar's Gold Products Export Booming With Zero Tariffs

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Myanmar's gold products export booming with zero tariffs

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Myanmar's gold products export is booming with the help of zero tariff on gold export, U Myo Myint, chairman of the Yangon Region Gold Entrepreneurs Association told Xinhua on Monday.

Due to market fluctuations, Myanmar's finished gold products export used to be weak.

After the Ministry of Commerce established a new policy of zero export tax on gold products, the export has been booming and trade with other countries increased, he said.

According to him, gold products export in the country was suspended during the outbreak of COVID-19 and now has resumed.

By displaying and selling at international festivals, the global market of Myanmar's gems, jewelry and finished gold products has been expanded, with increasing employment opportunities for goldsmiths, he added.

Related Topics

Jewelry Myanmar Gold Market Commerce Employment

Recent Stories

Election tribunal moved against Nawaz Sharif’s n ..

Election tribunal moved against Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers for NA-130

2 hours ago
 Which Muslim countries have UK visa free entry thi ..

Which Muslim countries have UK visa free entry this year?

2 hours ago
 Faizabad Sit-in Commission summons Shehbaz Sharif

Faizabad Sit-in Commission summons Shehbaz Sharif

2 hours ago
 Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 202 ..

Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates ..

PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates’ nomination papers

4 hours ago
 Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for ..

Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for 2024

4 hours ago
ECP to continue receiving appeals against decision ..

ECP to continue receiving appeals against decisions on nomination papers

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Army fully committed to national security ..

Pakistan Army fully committed to national security, development: COAS

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From World