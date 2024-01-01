YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Myanmar's gold products export is booming with the help of zero tariff on gold export, U Myo Myint, chairman of the Yangon Region Gold Entrepreneurs Association told Xinhua on Monday.

Due to market fluctuations, Myanmar's finished gold products export used to be weak.

After the Ministry of Commerce established a new policy of zero export tax on gold products, the export has been booming and trade with other countries increased, he said.

According to him, gold products export in the country was suspended during the outbreak of COVID-19 and now has resumed.

By displaying and selling at international festivals, the global market of Myanmar's gems, jewelry and finished gold products has been expanded, with increasing employment opportunities for goldsmiths, he added.