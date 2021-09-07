UrduPoint.com

Myanmar's Government In Exile Calls For Civil Disobedience Against Military Rulers

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Myanmar's government in exile, the National Unity Government (NUG), has called for a groundswell of resistance and nationwide protests against the country's military government, setting out a strategy for achieving the highly challenging objectives.

Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG) was formed in April 2021 by the members of the former ruling party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), several months after the military seized the power. The NUG, which operates from exile, describes itself as an organizational and ideological center of resistance to the military junta. The People's Defense Forces, comprising members of anti-government protests, are entrusted to carry out key actions of the NUG.

"With the responsibility to protect the life and properties of the people ... we launched a people's defensive war against the military junta," the acting president of the NUG, Duwa Lashi La, declared in his address to the nation published on Facebook.

Duwa Lashi La also stated that military-appointed leaders should immediately resign from their posts.

"As this is a public revolution, all the citizens within entire Myanmar, revolt against the rule of the military terrorists led by [Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces] Min Aung Hlaing in every corner of the country," the president of the NUG said.

The NUG head also declared a state of emergency throughout the country and urged the citizens to avoid excessive traveling and pay special attention to their own safety.

The National Unity Government also pledges to make attempts to unite the People's Defense Forces and other ethnic militias opposed to Myanmar's army under one banner.

The military came to power in Myanmar on February 1, 2021 under pretext that the then-ruling NLD party rigged the November 2020 general elections. The military coup triggered a wave of civil protests that rocked the country from February-May 2021, leaving thousands of people dead.

