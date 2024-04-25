YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) As temperatures continue to rise across Myanmar, the ministry of health is advising citizens to take precautions to protect their wellbeing, according to the ministry's statements on Thursday.

The health ministry's advisory included guidelines for staying safe during periods of high heat and avoiding exposure to harmful ultraviolet light.

The ministry's guidelines featured tips for recognizing and managing symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and first aid measures.

According to meteorological reports, many regions across the country are experiencing a spike in temperatures, surpassing 40 degrees Celsius in many areas.

U Hla Tun, a director from Myanmar's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Xinhua on Thursday that temperatures are likely to rise in central Myanmar and the Delta region on April 28 and 29.

April and May are typically the hottest months for Myanmar as the temperature spikes before monsoon season begins, he said.