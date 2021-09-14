MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The United States and China have reached a pact to block Myanmar's military junta from delivering a speech at the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly, while the country's ambassador under the previous government will be a silent participant in the gathering, the Foreign Policy magazine reported, citing diplomats.

The agreement was reached following weeks of behind-the-scenes diplomatic negotiations, the magazine said, adding that among other things, Myanmar's envoy, Kyaw Moe Tun, should refrain from the tough rhetoric he deployed last year, condemning the coup and expressing support for the opposition movement.

The UN envoy confirmed to the news outlet in a brief telephone interview that international talks were currently underway to decide on Myanmar's UN seat, adding that he would "most likely not" address the session.

"We are still waiting for some sort of outcome from the discussions within the credentials committee," he added.

UN member states will reportedly postpone any discussion of the military junta's diplomatic status within the framework of the UN Credentials Committee until the end of the General Assembly's session, delivering a blow to the military leadership's quest for international legitimacy, Foreign Policy added.

The arrangement has been informally endorsed by representatives of the European Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and Russia, the outlet added.