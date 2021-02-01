UrduPoint.com
Myanmar's Interim President Deems Military Takeover Constitutional

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 02:00 PM

Myint Swe, Myanmar's vice president who was appointed the acting president by the military, said on Monday that he deems a military takeover of power constitutional and fully supports it

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Myint Swe, Myanmar's vice president who was appointed the acting president by the military, said on Monday that he deems a military takeover of power constitutional and fully supports it.

In a statement, he asserts that given alleged voter fraud in the November 8 election and "an attempt to usurp state sovereignty by illegal means," he, as the vice president, has to declare a state of emergency and hand all authority to Commander-in-Chief Sen. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, under constitution.

"Mass protests against voter fraud have begun in many regions of the country. In this regard, the state of emergency is being introduced in accordance with Articles 417 and 418 of the Constitution of the Union of Myanmar," the document read, as quoted by Eleven Myanmar.

Earlier on Monday, media reported that State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint were detained in an early morning military raid. It came after Myanmar's military vowed to "take action" against what it says was voter fraud in the November election, which was won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy.

Many countries, including in the West and Southeast Asia, have expressed their concern over the top officials' detention.

