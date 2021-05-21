UrduPoint.com
Myanmar's Junta-Appointed Election Body To Dissolve Aung San Suu Kyi's Party - Reports

Fri 21st May 2021

Myanmar's Junta-Appointed Election Body to Dissolve Aung San Suu Kyi's Party - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Myanmar's Union Election Commission (UEC) plans to dissolve the National League for Democracy (NLD), led by State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, for alleged vote fraud during the elections in November 2020, opposition news portal Myanmar Now reported on Friday.

According to the media, Thein Soe, the newly appointed election commission head, announced the decision earlier on Friday at the meeting with the representatives of political parties, adding that all NLD leaders will be brought to justice as betrayers.

In February, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government, placing Suu Kyi and President Win Myint under house arrest, allegedly for election fraud.

More Stories From World

