Myanmar's Junta Chief To Head To Bangkok Summit As Quake Toll Surpasses 3,000
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM
Sagaing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The head of Myanmar's junta is expected to travel to Bangkok on Thursday for a regional summit, as the death toll from his country's devastating earthquake passed 3,000.
Min Aung Hlaing will join a BIMSTEC gathering -- the seven littoral nations of the Bay of Bengal -- where he will raise the response to Friday's 7.7-magnitude quake, a junta spokesperson said.
Many nations have sent aid and teams of rescue workers to Myanmar since the quake, but heavily damaged infrastructure and patchy communications -- as well as the country's rumbling civil war -- have hampered efforts.
Myanmar has been engulfed in a brutal multi-sided conflict since 2021, when Min Aung Hlaing's military wrested power from the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
Following reports of sporadic clashes even after the recent earthquake, the junta on Wednesday joined its opponents in calling a temporary halt to hostilities to allow relief to be delivered.
AFP journalists saw hectic scenes on Wednesday in the city of Sagaing -- less than 15 kilometres (nine miles) from the epicentre -- as hundreds of desperate people lined up for the distribution of emergency supplies.
Roads leading to the city were packed with traffic on Thursday, many of the vehicles part of aid convoys organised by civilian volunteers and adorned with banners saying where they had been sent from across Myanmar.
