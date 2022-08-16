UrduPoint.com

Myanmar's Leader Says General Election To Take Place If Situation Stable, Peaceful

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Myanmar's Leader Says General Election to Take Place If Situation Stable, Peaceful

Myanmar Prime Minister and State Administration Council Chairman Min Aung Hlaing said on Tuesday that peace and stability in the country are prerequisites to holding the general election

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Myanmar Prime Minister and State Administration Council Chairman Min Aung Hlaing said on Tuesday that peace and stability in the country are prerequisites to holding the general election.

In August, the military junta in Myanmar extended the state of emergency for the third time for another six months to maintain stability and security in the country after a military takeover in February 2021. The State Administration Council said that the state of emergency will remain in force in the country for two years and after that the power will be transferred to a civilian government.

"The State Administration Council headed by me clearly defined a five-point roadmap. The last point states that free and fair democratic multi-party elections will be held in the country strictly under the 2008 Constitution after all the tasks of the state of emergency period are fulfilled. Further work on the transfer of state powers to election victors will be carried out in accordance with democratic standards," the prime minister told the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security in a video address.

The national stability and peaceful environment in Myanmar "are the most important factors for elections," the prime minister said, adding that the incumbent government "is doing its best to maintain the rule of law, national security, and stability.

"

In February 2021, the military grabbed power in Myanmar using a constitutional mechanism of transferring powers in an emergency situation. The military arrested government officials, accusing them of rigging the general election, and later appointed a new administration. The military's actions spurred major civil unrest, which has resulted in over 1,600 casualties, with over 12,000 people arrested and 500,000 people internally displaced.

The actions of the military caused a massive protest movement, which after months of street clashes, in which more than 1,000 people were killed, turned into an armed struggle against the junta. The opposition has created an underground alternative government of national unity, which includes former members of the toppled National League for Democracy party and representatives of ethnic political forces, which call for protests and armed struggle.

Many Western countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, do not recognize the incumbent military government in Myanmar and are demanding that the country be returned to civilian rule. Myanmar has been facing Western economic sanctions since the takeover.

