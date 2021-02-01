MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Myanmar's military announced an emergency situation in the country for the period of one year after the detention of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as President Win Myint and other members of the ruling party, the Xinhua news agency reports.

Earlier, western media reported that Aung San Suu Kyi and Win Myint, were detained along with other members of National League for Democracy party in an early morning military raid on Monday.

The White House said in a statement that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the situation in Myanmar by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The US called on Myanmar's military to release the detained and threatened to take action against those responsible.

In January, Myanmar's military raised the prospect of a coup d'etat after what they believed was widespread voter fraud during the November 8 election, which was the country's second general election since the end of military rule in 2011.