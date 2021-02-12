MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The military authorities of Myanmar issued on Friday an order to pardon more than 23,000 prisoners, including 55 foreign citizens, the document said.

The amnesty was announced on Friday when Myanmar is celebrating the 74th anniversary of the Union Day.

"While the Republic of the Union of Myanmar is establishing a new democratic State with peace, development and disciplines, to turn the prisoners into certain decent citizens, to please the public and to create the humanitarian and compassionate grounds, the State Administration Council, as per Section 204 (a) of the State Constitution, has issued an amnesty order for the punishments received before 4th Waning of Pyatho 1382 ME (31 January 2021) for any offense," the order published by the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said.

The document was signed by the Chairman of the State Administration Council Gen. Min Aung Hlaing. In line with the decree, 23,314 prisoners will be released.

On February 1, Myanmar faced a coup as the military arrested senior members of the newly-elected parliament right before it was due to convene for an inaugural session. The military declared a state of emergency for one year, pledging to hold a new election after it expires. Following the coup, Myanmar faced a wave of protests in support of the overthrown authorities.