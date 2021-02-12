UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar's Military Authorities Announce Pardon For Over 23,000 Prisoners - Document

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 10:00 AM

Myanmar's Military Authorities Announce Pardon for Over 23,000 Prisoners - Document

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The military authorities of Myanmar issued on Friday an order to pardon more than 23,000 prisoners, including 55 foreign citizens, the document said.

The amnesty was announced on Friday when Myanmar is celebrating the 74th anniversary of the Union Day.

"While the Republic of the Union of Myanmar is establishing a new democratic State with peace, development and disciplines, to turn the prisoners into certain decent citizens, to please the public and to create the humanitarian and compassionate grounds, the State Administration Council, as per Section 204 (a) of the State Constitution, has issued an amnesty order for the punishments received before 4th Waning of Pyatho 1382 ME (31 January 2021) for any offense," the order published by the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said.

The document was signed by the Chairman of the State Administration Council Gen. Min Aung Hlaing. In line with the decree, 23,314 prisoners will be released.

On February 1, Myanmar faced a coup as the military arrested senior members of the newly-elected parliament right before it was due to convene for an inaugural session. The military declared a state of emergency for one year, pledging to hold a new election after it expires. Following the coup, Myanmar faced a wave of protests in support of the overthrown authorities.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Myanmar January February

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

Ambassadorial spouses learn about Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

8 hours ago

Aldar Estates acquires Asteco Property Management

8 hours ago

Bayern Munich complete sextuple after beating UANL ..

8 hours ago

300 rounds played since UAE Football League&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review region ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.