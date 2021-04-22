UrduPoint.com
Myanmar's Military Came To Power To Save Democracy - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 01:28 PM

Myanmar's Military Came to Power to Save Democracy - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Myanmar's military took over power in order to save democracy in the country after the cabinet allowed mass falsifications and violations in elections, military government spokesman Gen. Zaw Min Tun said in an interview with Sputnik.

The military spokesman accused the civil government of conducting mass violations in the November's vote, as a result of which "25 percent of votes were falsified." No country would accept this volume of violations, Zaw Min Tun continued, adding that the military conducted a probe into every single case, presented evidence to the authorities and demanded an explanation.

"The former authorities had plenty of time, three months, to come up with an explanation. All the official bodies, the central election commission, the parliament and the government, ignored this, they did not assume responsibility and did not explain anything. We democratically demanded a discussion, but they acted as dictators and ignored our requests. We waited until the last moment. Then we had to declare a state of emergency in the country in line with the 2008 constitution. In other words, we protected the country from a collapse of democracy and we preserved the movement for genuine democracy in our country," Zaw Min Tun said.

