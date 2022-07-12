UrduPoint.com

Myanmar's Military Chief Plans To Meet With Russia's Rogozin In Moscow - Adviser

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2022 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of Myanmar's armed forces and the chairman of the State Administration Council, has arrived in Moscow on Tuesday and plans to meet with Head of Russian state-run space agency Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin, as well as hold a meeting in Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, his adviser told Sputnik.

"Meetings are planned with Rogozin, Rosatom," the official said, adding that Myanmar's military leader will take part in the opening of the Asian country's cultural center in Russia.

