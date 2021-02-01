UrduPoint.com
Myanmar's Military Declares State Of Emergency, Commander In Chief Assumes Power - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:20 AM

Myanmar's Military Declares State of Emergency, Commander in Chief Assumes Power - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Myanmar's military announced a state of emergency in the country for the period of one year after the detention of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as President Win Myint and other members of the ruling party, the Xinhua news agency reports.

The state of emergency was announced on the military-owned Myawady tv in a declaration signed by First Vice President U Myint Swe, who will now be serving as Myanmar's acting president, Xinhua said.

According to the declaration, state power is being handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing.

Earlier on Monday, western media reported that State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint were detained along with other members of the ruling National League for Democracy party in an early morning military raid.

The White House said in a statement that US President Joe Biden had been briefed on the situation in Myanmar by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The US called on Myanmar's military to release the detained and threatened to take action against those responsible.

In January, Myanmar's military raised the prospect of a coup d'etat after what they believed was widespread voter fraud during the November 8 election, which was the country's second general election since the end of military rule in 2011.

