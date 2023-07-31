(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Myanmar's State Administration Council (SAC) has extended the country's state of emergency, which has been in effect since February 1, 2021, for another six months due to a threat to national security, Singapore's CNA broadcaster reported on Monday, citing Myanmar's Acting President Myint Swe.

Swe told a meeting of the National Defence and Security Council (NDSC) that the "state of emergency period would be extended for another six months starting from Aug 1," the broadcaster said.

Army chief Min Aung Hlaing told a council meeting that the decision to extend the regime was made because fighting and attacks were still widespread throughout the country, according to the report.

It is the fourth extension of the state of emergency by the military government, Myanmar media reported. The previous one was in January 2023 and also lasted six months.

The Irrawaddy news portal reported that Myanmar's constitution allows for the declaration of a one-year state of emergency, which under normal circumstances can be extended for a maximum of two half-year periods. This makes the last two extensions unconstitutional, the media said.

However, the SAC explains its decisions by the fact that the current environment in the country is an "extraordinary situation," referring to the armed conflicts that have continued in Myanmar since 2021.

According to the news portal, Myanmar's constitution requires that elections be held within six months of the lifting of the state of emergency. Therefore, the elections and the transition of power from the military government to elected officials, which were supposed to take place in August, will again be postponed indefinitely.

In February 2021, the military seized power in Myanmar using a constitutional mechanism of transferring powers in an emergency situation. They arrested government officials, accusing them of rigging the general election, and later appointed a new administration. The takeover sparked major civil unrest, resulting in widespread armed resistance. An opposition has created an underground alternative government of national unity, which includes former members of the toppled National League for Democracy party and representatives of ethnic political forces, which call for an active confrontation with the military government.