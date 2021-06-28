UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar's Military Government Not Putting Off New Elections Deliberately - Commander

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Myanmar's military forces that ousted the civilian government back in February have no intention to put off the new vote in the country but it is necessary to finish investigating violations during the previous election and to issue passports for the population, Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of the country's armed forces and the chairman of the State Administration Council, told Sputnik in an interview.

"After implementing measures necessary for organizing the vote, we will definitely hold new fair elections. What measures are needed? There are two points: the announcement about violations of the law and falsification of ballots in the previous elections ... After February 1, a new union election commission was formed, which focuses on investigations. When the probe is completed and an official announcement is made, this is one of the measures that should be implemented.

We cannot hold new elections without these investigations," Min Aung Hlaing explained.

Apart from that, according to the military leader, it was revealed that "some people do not have passports."

"This is why falsifications were possible, around 10 million falsifications. Among them, about four million [are related to the fact that] people did not have passports. This is a flaw on the part of the government. This is what we said, so now we have to do it. We need a year and a half, 18 months to issue passports ... We must carefully consider everything and issue all passports. This takes time as well," Min Aung Hlaing noted.

"We are not deliberately delaying, this is all due to the fact that we are taking the necessary measures to organize new elections," the senior official concluded.

More Stories From World

