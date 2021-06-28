UrduPoint.com
Myanmar's Military Gov't Not Changing Rules For Parties To Run In Elections - Commander

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Myanmar's military forces that ousted the civilian government back in February vow that the new election in Myanmar would be fair and that all political parties would be eligible, Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of the country's armed forces and the chairman of the State Administration Council, told Sputnik in an interview.

The official recalled that the military government was pledging to "organize a new fair election" after implementing all the necessary measures from the very first day after rising to power.

"Absolutely all political parties can participate in the election in accordance with the rules.

We are not changing these rules and will not invent new ones. Everything will remain as it was," Min Aung Hlaing assured.

"If [parties] act in line with the rules, they will be able to run in in the elections. There are two rules. First, proper formation of a political party. If everything is registered in accordance with the law, then this is half the battle. Second, proper participation in the elections. If all the rules are observed, then the parties are 100% ready for the next elections," the military leader added.

