Myanmar's Military Gov't Pledges To Finish Probe Into Last Election's Violations By August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Myanmar's military government will finish investigating the violations it believes were committed in the last election by late July or early August, Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of the country's armed forces and the chairman of the State Administration Council, told Sputnik in an interview.

"To date, 90% [of violations] have already been investigated. Approximately in the last week of July or the first week of August, we plan to hold a press conference, during which a final statement on the violation will be made," the military leader said.

The military in Myanmar overthrew the elected government on February 1, claiming electoral fraud. The military vows to transfer power after a new election, the date for which however is yet to be decided.

More Stories From World

