UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar's Military Leader Says Discussed Air Defense With Russia's Shoigu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 08:10 AM

Myanmar's Military Leader Says Discussed Air Defense With Russia's Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing discussed air defense with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a recent meeting in Moscow, the commander-in-chief has said in an interview with Sputnik.

Last week, Min Aung Hlaing attended an international military conference in the Russian capital and met with Shoigu.

"During the meeting, we mostly discussed the issues of air defense, there is a bilateral interest in expanding our cooperation in this area," Min Aung Hlaing said, adding that due to the major powers' interest in Myanmar, the country needs to enhance its air defense capabilities.

The military in Myanmar seized control of the nation in a coup d'état on February 1, 2021. There have been mass protests since the coup was staged. On the other hand, the military authorities assert that it was justified and vow to transfer power after a new election, the date for which however is yet to be given.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Myanmar February

Recent Stories

Winners of Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Te ..

8 hours ago

SBA, The Arabian House in Spain charts plan for st ..

11 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of General Budget ..

11 hours ago

Dubai implements the region’s first procedures f ..

11 hours ago

RTA announces paperless vehicle service certificat ..

12 hours ago

Dubai SME launches new business incubator in Dubai ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.