(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing discussed air defense with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a recent meeting in Moscow, the commander-in-chief has said in an interview with Sputnik.

Last week, Min Aung Hlaing attended an international military conference in the Russian capital and met with Shoigu.

"During the meeting, we mostly discussed the issues of air defense, there is a bilateral interest in expanding our cooperation in this area," Min Aung Hlaing said, adding that due to the major powers' interest in Myanmar, the country needs to enhance its air defense capabilities.

The military in Myanmar seized control of the nation in a coup d'état on February 1, 2021. There have been mass protests since the coup was staged. On the other hand, the military authorities assert that it was justified and vow to transfer power after a new election, the date for which however is yet to be given.