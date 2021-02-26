(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Myanmar's military has relocated deposed State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi from the place where she was kept under house arrest to an unknown location six days ago, Myanmar Now reported on Friday, citing sources.

Suu Kyi, Myanmar's toppled de facto leader and the National League for Democracy (NLD) party's head, had been kept in her house in Naypyitaw since the February 1 military coup.

"We don't know where she's being kept anymore," a senior NLD member told the news outlet.

Aside from Suu Kyi, the military arrested President Win Myint and other senior government officials, accusing them of electoral fraud and, later, breach of COVID-19 regulations on mass assembly limits. The military declared a one-year state of emergency and pledged to hold a new vote after then.

The coup triggered nationwide mass protests that remain ongoing. The majority of state institutions have by now renounced the military rule and joined the NLD-championed Civil Disobedience Movement.