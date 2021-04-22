UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar's Military Not Accusing Aung San Suu Kyi Of Involvement In Unrest At This Stage

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 01:46 PM

Myanmar's Military Not Accusing Aung San Suu Kyi of Involvement in Unrest at This Stage

Myanmar's military government that came to power in February secures all the rights and needs of the ousted national leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and currently has no plans to advance charges over her involvement in the unrest, military government spokesman Gen. Zaw Min Tun said in an interview with Sputnik.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Myanmar's military government that came to power in February secures all the rights and needs of the ousted national leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and currently has no plans to advance charges over her involvement in the unrest, military government spokesman Gen. Zaw Min Tun said in an interview with Sputnik.

Myanmar Now news portal reported, citing a lawyer, that the military accused Aung San Suu Kyi of violating the law on state secrets, which is punishable with up to 14 years in prison.

"Aung San Suu Kyi is under house arrest at home. She receives all the rights that she should receive under house arrest. Her health is fine, we secure all her personal needs. Everyone saw this when she contacted her lawyer via videoconference.

The lawyer herself saw all this, she can confirm that Aung San Suu Kyi's health condition is fine," Zaw Min Tun said.

"So far, she is charged under six articles. They are known to everyone. There are no new ones yet. But we already have enough evidence that she is involved in large-scale corruption. All witnesses have already confessed. There are no other articles there yet, we are still investigating. As for these terrorists, she cannot be in either direct or indirect contact, as she is under house arrest. Maybe something was planned in advance. But if it is true, we will have to find evidence. We will not put forward such accusations without evidence," the military spokesman added

Related Topics

Corruption Fine San Myanmar February All Government

Recent Stories

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

4 minutes ago

LHC grants bail to Shehbaz Sharif in money launder ..

7 minutes ago

Rice worth $222.509 million exported in March, exp ..

3 minutes ago

Champions League semis likely to go ahead: UEFA pr ..

3 minutes ago

54 deaths, 2902 new cases of coronavirus reported ..

3 minutes ago

Fai appeals to Guterres to push for exercise by Ka ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.