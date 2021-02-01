UrduPoint.com
Myanmar's Military Replaces 11 Ministers, Fires 24 Deputies

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 10:43 PM

Myanmar's military has changed 11 ministers and dismissed 24 deputy ministers after having seized power earlier in the day

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Myanmar's military has changed 11 ministers and dismissed 24 deputy ministers after having seized power earlier in the day.

The orders to that effect, signed by Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing, were published by the military-owned news website Myawady.

In accordance with the orders, new heads for the ministries of foreign affairs, defense, planning, Union affairs, finance, industry, investment and foreign trade, border security, health, education and transport have been appointed.

The dismissed deputy ministers used to work at the aforementioned ministries, as well as at the ministry of information, religion and culture.

Earlier in the day, media outlets reported that both the state counselor and the president were detained in an early morning raid. The National League for Democracy emerged victorious in Myanmar's November 8 election, the second vote since the end of military rule in 2011.

Myanmar's military has accused the government of conducting the election fraudulently and vowed last week to "take action."

