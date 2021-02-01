UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar's Military Say Country Will Elect New Government - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 11:50 AM

Myanmar's Military Say Country Will Elect New Government - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Myanmar's military who seized power in a coup said that the country would hold new elections of the government, Myanmar Times newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the Xinhua news agency, the vote will be held after the state of emergency, announced for the period of one year, is lifted.

The military will reportedly delegate authority to the new government after the vote.

Related Topics

Vote Myanmar Government

Recent Stories

Anushka, Virat Kohli share first picture with newl ..

10 minutes ago

Daraz Creates Opportunities for Major Automobile B ..

24 minutes ago

Telenor Pakistan ensures seamless connectivity for ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 26 more deaths due to COVID-19

32 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 February 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.