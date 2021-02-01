Myanmar's Military Say Country Will Elect New Government - Reports
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 11:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Myanmar's military who seized power in a coup said that the country would hold new elections of the government, Myanmar Times newspaper reported on Monday.
According to the Xinhua news agency, the vote will be held after the state of emergency, announced for the period of one year, is lifted.
The military will reportedly delegate authority to the new government after the vote.