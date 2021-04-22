UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar's Military Says No Country Halted Arms Deliveries To Southeast Asian Nation So Far

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 02:18 PM

Myanmar's Military Says No Country Halted Arms Deliveries to Southeast Asian Nation So Far

No country has halted arms deliveries to Myanmar following a military coup in February or taken any real steps to impose an arms embargo despite relevant appeals, military government spokesman Gen. Zaw Min Tun told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) No country has halted arms deliveries to Myanmar following a military coup in February or taken any real steps to impose an arms embargo despite relevant appeals, military government spokesman Gen. Zaw Min Tun told Sputnik.

Several members of the UN Security Council, including the United States, Estonia and Norway, have spoken in favor of slapping sanctions on Myanmar's military authorities and introducing an arms embargo.

"We have already get used to pressure on us. We have already heard such calls but no real actions have been taken so far. As of now, no country has officially announced such a decision. As for Myanmar's foreign policy, according to the constitution, we are pursuing an active and fair foreign policy. Additionally, we try to be friends with all countries and live peacefully," the official said.

Related Topics

United Nations Norway Estonia Myanmar United States Turkish Lira February All Government

Recent Stories

France to play Wales and Bulgaria in Euro 2020 war ..

3 minutes ago

Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi condemns Quetta blast

3 minutes ago

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks delegation visits Taxila ..

3 minutes ago

Pfizer confirms fake vaccine shots on sale in Mexi ..

3 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

21 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims eight more lives in Multan

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.