MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) No country has halted arms deliveries to Myanmar following a military coup in February or taken any real steps to impose an arms embargo despite relevant appeals, military government spokesman Gen. Zaw Min Tun told Sputnik.

Several members of the UN Security Council, including the United States, Estonia and Norway, have spoken in favor of slapping sanctions on Myanmar's military authorities and introducing an arms embargo.

"We have already get used to pressure on us. We have already heard such calls but no real actions have been taken so far. As of now, no country has officially announced such a decision. As for Myanmar's foreign policy, according to the constitution, we are pursuing an active and fair foreign policy. Additionally, we try to be friends with all countries and live peacefully," the official said.