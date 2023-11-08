(@FahadShabbir)

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Myanmar's Ministry of Electric Power and Chinese company PowerChina Resources Ltd. have signed an agreement to cooperate on three photovoltaic power projects in central Myanmar's Magway and Mandalay regions.

A signing ceremony for the projects was held in Nay Pyi Taw on Tuesday, with Union Minister for Electric Power U Nyan Tun and Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai attending and delivering speeches, according to a press release from the Chinese embassy.

During their speeches, the minister and the ambassador praised the development of the photovoltaic power cooperation projects, expressing their willingness to promote China-Myanmar power cooperation to serve the development of both countries and bring more benefits to the Myanmar people, said the statement.

The three photovoltaic power projects in Myanmar's Magway and Mandalay regions, with a total installed capacity of 90 MW, will support the development of the regions, it said.