VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Myanmar Navy's Landing Platform Dock (LPD) on Monday finished its first visit to the Russian port of Vladivostok, the press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet said.

"Today, the 33rd pier of the Pacific Fleet in Vladivostok hosted the ceremony of seeing off LPD Moattama of the Myanmar Navy, which had been in the capital of Primorsky Territory since November 2 with its first visit," the press service said.

Russia and Myanmar high-ranking naval commanders attended the ceremony.

Commander of the second fleet on the Myanmar Navy, Capt. 1st Rank Thane Tha thanked the Russian authorities for the warm welcome and expressed hope that the ties between the fleets of the two countries would be strengthened.

During the stay in Vladivostok, Myanmar sailors visited the Military and History Museum of the Pacific Fleet in Vladivostok, the Soviet submarine S-56 memorial and made a sightseeing tour.