BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Wu Ji To, the acting chief press secretary of Myanmar's toppled National League for Democracy party (NLD), called on state officials on Thursday to join the protester-championed Civil Disobedience Movement against the military coup.

Anti-coup protests in Myanmar are ongoing for already the sixth consecutive day now. In some cities, state officials and police officers reportedly stepped down and joined the protest.

"State officials, leave your offices and join the Civil Disobedience Movement! You may get fired and your families may lose income, but what do you expect under a military junta? Recall what the NLD did for you during its administration," Wu said on Facebook.

The spokesperson vowed that all those who accept the call would be restored in their positions once the military authorities are overthrown.

Wu also cited a declaration of the NLD parliamentary group as stressing the legitimacy of civil disobedience under the law.

"The Civil Disobedience Movement is not a policy of the NLD but a lawful right of every citizen to resist military dictatorship. The movement is completely legitimate, unlike the rule of the military. The law protects all your rights, as well as your current civil service positions, so everyone should join the movement," the declaration read.

The Myanmar coup unfolded on February 1 as the military arrested senior members of the newly-elected parliament right before it was due to convene for an inaugural session. State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other officials were put under house arrest. The military declared a state of emergency for one year, pledging to hold a new election after it expires.