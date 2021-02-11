UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar's NLD Spokesperson Urges Civil Disobedience Of State Officials Against Military

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:55 PM

Myanmar's NLD Spokesperson Urges Civil Disobedience of State Officials Against Military

Wu Ji To, the acting chief press secretary of Myanmar's toppled National League for Democracy party (NLD), called on state officials on Thursday to join the protester-championed Civil Disobedience Movement against the military coup

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Wu Ji To, the acting chief press secretary of Myanmar's toppled National League for Democracy party (NLD), called on state officials on Thursday to join the protester-championed Civil Disobedience Movement against the military coup.

Anti-coup protests in Myanmar are ongoing for already the sixth consecutive day now. In some cities, state officials and police officers reportedly stepped down and joined the protest.

"State officials, leave your offices and join the Civil Disobedience Movement! You may get fired and your families may lose income, but what do you expect under a military junta? Recall what the NLD did for you during its administration," Wu said on Facebook.

The spokesperson vowed that all those who accept the call would be restored in their positions once the military authorities are overthrown.

Wu also cited a declaration of the NLD parliamentary group as stressing the legitimacy of civil disobedience under the law.

"The Civil Disobedience Movement is not a policy of the NLD but a lawful right of every citizen to resist military dictatorship. The movement is completely legitimate, unlike the rule of the military. The law protects all your rights, as well as your current civil service positions, so everyone should join the movement," the declaration read.

The Myanmar coup unfolded on February 1 as the military arrested senior members of the newly-elected parliament right before it was due to convene for an inaugural session. State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other officials were put under house arrest. The military declared a state of emergency for one year, pledging to hold a new election after it expires.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Parliament Democracy Facebook San Myanmar February May Dictator All

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Ministry Refutes Dutch Reports Abo ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev Recognizes Only 'All for All' Prisoner Exchan ..

2 minutes ago

LNA Commander Haftar Confirms Support for Libya's ..

2 minutes ago

Spain Approves Transparent Face Masks at Request o ..

25 minutes ago

Lahore High Court orders action against YouTube ch ..

25 minutes ago

AJK President accuses India of hatching nefarious ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.