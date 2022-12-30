UrduPoint.com

Myanmar's Ousted Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced To Another 7 Years In Prison - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Myanmar's Ousted Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to Another 7 Years in Prison - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) A court in Myanmar's capital, Naypyidaw, on Friday sentenced the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and former President Win Myint to seven years in prison each on five corruption charges, Myanmar's Mizzima News portal reported, citing the court.

The sentence was announced at a court hearing held inside the Naypyidaw Central Prison and the accused have the right to appeal, the news portal said.

All five charges are reportedly related to the lease and use of a helicopter purchased with state funds. Aung San Suu Kyi and Win Myint allegedly abused their positions and caused a loss for state funds by not following all the required legal and financial regulations when giving permission to subordinates to hire, buy and maintain the helicopter.

These charges are the last in a series of criminal and administrative cases against Aung San Suu Kyi. She will be serving a total of 33 years in prison, including Friday's sentence.

Aung San Suu Kyi, the 1991 Nobel Peace prize laureate, served as state counselor of Myanmar, equivalent to a prime minister, until February 2021, when the military grabbed power in the country using a constitutional mechanism for transferring power in an emergency situation. The junta overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's government and put her, along with then-President Win Myint, under house arrest. She was soon transferred to the Naypyidaw Central Prison.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Prime Minister San Naypyidaw Buy Myanmar February Criminals All Government Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

32 minutes ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

32 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

32 minutes ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

1 hour ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

2 hours ago
 EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on env ..

EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on environmental legislation violato ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.