Myanmar's President Calls For Constitution To Establish Democratic Federal Union

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 12:38 PM

Myanmar President U Win Myint on Monday called for a constitution which is the foundation of the establishment of the future democratic federal union complying with democratic principles and standards, the actual situation of the country and the emerging federal union system

Speaking on the occasion of the 73rd Anniversary of Independence Day, U Win Myint stressed that it is important for all ethnic nationals to help each other in close friendship, to have compassion and empathy, to discuss and negotiate, to be free from suspicion, to have mutual respect, understanding and trust as well as unity in establishing the democratic federal union.

He believed that a peaceful, modern, developed and prosperous democratic federal union will emerge in the future if all ethnic nationals worked strenuously in unity with firm union spirit.

He also stressed that the union government is striving to establish a democratic federal union which has been the aspiration of all ethnic nationals with the intention of achieving the speedy cessation of internal armed conflicts and durable peace.

Myanmar became a British colony in the 19th century and regained its independence on Jan. 4 in 1948.

