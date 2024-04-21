Open Menu

Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims In Firing Line As Rakhine Conflict Intensifies: UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims in firing line as Rakhine conflict intensifies: UN

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The UN’s top human rights official has raised alarm over the escalating violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state between the ruling junta and opposition forces amid reports of the military regime forcing members of the minority Muslim Rohingya community to join their ranks.

Rakhine was the site of a brutal crackdown on the Rohingyas by the military in 2017, leading to the killing of some 10,000 men, women and newborns and the exodus of nearly 750,000 community members, many of whom continue to languish in refugee camps in neighbouring Bangladesh.

“Rakhine state has once again become a battleground involving multiple actors, and civilians are paying a heavy price, with Rohingya at particular risk,” Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said.

“What is particularly disturbing is that whereas in 2017, the Rohingya were targeted by one group, they are now trapped between two armed factions who have a track record of killing them. We must not allow the Rohingya to be targeted again.”

The breakdown of a year-long informal ceasefire between the military and the Arakan Army (AA) last November has plunged 15 out of Rakhine’s 17 townships into conflict.

The military’s loss of territory to the AA in northern and central parts of the province has led to intensified fighting in the townships of Buthidaung and Maungdaw, setting the stage for a potential battle for the state capital, Sittwe.

The presence of large Rohingya populations in these areas further exacerbates the risks faced by civilians.

“Facing defeat, the military has outrageously started to forcibly conscript, bribe and coerce Rohingya into joining their ranks,” Turk said.

“It is unconscionable that they should be targeted in this way, given the appalling events of six years ago and the ongoing extreme discrimination against the Rohingya, including the denial of citizenship”.

Reports also suggest that both Rohingya and ethnic Rakhine villagers have been coerced into burning each other’s homes and villages, escalating tensions and violence.

OHCHR is trying to verify the reports, a task complicated by a communications blackout throughout the state.

The High Commissioner also cited widespread disinformation and propaganda, pointing to claims that so called “Islamic terrorists” have taken Hindus and Buddhists hostages.

“This was the same kind of hateful narrative that fuelled communal violence in 2012 and the horrendous attacks against the Rohingya in 2017,” he said.

“Countries with influence on the Myanmar military and armed groups involved must act now to protect all civilians in Rakhine state and prevent another episode of horrendous persecution of the Rohingya,” he urged.

Related Topics

Army Bangladesh United Nations Minority Sittwe Same Price Myanmar SITE November Women 2017 Muslim All Refugee Top Opposition

Recent Stories

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

1 hour ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

1 hour ago
 Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

1 hour ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

4 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

4 hours ago
itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

14 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

23 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

23 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

23 hours ago

More Stories From World