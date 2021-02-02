Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party on Tuesday called for the immediate release of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, and all officials who were detained during Monday's alleged coup

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party on Tuesday called for the immediate release of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, and all officials who were detained during Monday's alleged coup.

"We demand the early release of President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi," the statement, which was signed by the party and published on the Facebook page of lawmaker May Win Myint, read.

NLD lawmakers demanded the release of all those who were detained during Monday's raids, the immediate opening of the new parliamentary session, which was expected to take place on the same day, as well as the military's recognition of the November 8 election results.

Myanmar's military launched the coup after claiming that the recent election, which saw the NLD win by a landslide, was subject to voter fraud.

Later on Tuesday, Wyint published a photo to her Facebook page that showed lawmakers and party leaders holding a meeting in a hotel dining room.

Global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, have slammed Myanmar's military for launching the coup. In a statement, Biden threatened to reimpose sanctions on Myanmar's generals in response to recent events.