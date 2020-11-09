UrduPoint.com
Myanmar's Ruling Party Confident Of Having Won Majority In Sunday Election

Mon 09th November 2020 | 03:04 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD), led by Nobel Peace prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, is confident of having won a parliamentary majority in the general election, though the vote count is still ongoing, the spokesperson said on Monday.

"We have won almost every seat in the [Bamar ethnic group-majority] regions.

We are leading in all of the seats where we won in 2015. Based on the figures from our township offices, we can say that we will be able to form government," NLD spokesperson Myo Nyunt told the Frontier magazine.

The official results are expected to be announced later in the day.

Citizens of Myanmar voted in their second general election since the end of military rule on Sunday.

