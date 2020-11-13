UrduPoint.com
Myanmar's Ruling Party Secures Parliamentary Majority After General Elections - UEC

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:40 AM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party, led by State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, has obtained 346 out of 412 seats declared parliamentary seats so far following the November 8 general elections and thus gained a majority to form a government, the country's Union Election Commission (UEC) said on Friday.

A party needs to win more than 322 seats out of a total of 664 to form a parliamentary majority in Myanmar. The UEC is publishing results from Constituencies across Myanmar and the counting of votes is nearly over.

The opposition has claimed, without providing any evidence, that there have been some controversies during the elections, but international and local observers alike have not reported any irregularities.

The November 8 vote was the country's second general elections since the end of military rule in 2011.

