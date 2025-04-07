Open Menu

Myanmar's SAC Chairman Expresses Gratitude To Chinese Rescue Teams

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 11:46 PM

Myanmar's SAC chairman expresses gratitude to Chinese rescue teams

Myanmar's State Administration Council (SAC) Chairman Min Aung Hlaing visited the camp of Chinese rescue teams in Mandalay on Sunday, to express his gratitude to all members of the China Search and Rescue Team, the China International Search and Rescue Team, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong for their full-force disaster response in Myanmar following the 7.9-magnitude earthquake

Myanmar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Myanmar's State Administration Council (SAC) Chairman Min Aung Hlaing visited the camp of Chinese rescue teams in Mandalay on Sunday, to express his gratitude to all members of the China Search and Rescue Team, the China International Search and Rescue Team, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong for their full-force disaster response in Myanmar following the 7.9-magnitude earthquake.

The arrival of Chinese rescue teams to provide support from afar exemplified the profound "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship between the two countries, Min Aung Hlaing said.

Chinese rescue teams possess extensive experience in cross-border search and rescue operations, and Myanmar looks forward to strengthening communication with China to expand cooperation in emergency response, disaster prevention, and mitigation efforts, he added.

Chinese Consul General in Mandalay Gao Ping and Mandalay Region Chief Minister U Myo Aung attended the meeting. As of April 6, Chinese rescue teams have successfully rescued nine survivors in Myanmar.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who ..

Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..

16 minutes ago
 3 dead, 2 missing after Rickshaw plunges into Cana ..

3 dead, 2 missing after Rickshaw plunges into Canal

6 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter

ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter

32 minutes ago
 BISE Larkana annual examinations of SSC Part I & I ..

BISE Larkana annual examinations of SSC Part I & II from Tuesday

6 minutes ago
 AC Chiniot ensures smooth conduct of Matriculation ..

AC Chiniot ensures smooth conduct of Matriculation exams

6 minutes ago
 Invigilator dismissed for negligence during examin ..

Invigilator dismissed for negligence during examination duty

6 minutes ago
UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Regi ..

UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq

47 minutes ago
 High-speed collision on Lalian Sahiwal Road leaves ..

High-speed collision on Lalian Sahiwal Road leaves three injured

6 minutes ago
 President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, to ..

President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians partic ..

47 minutes ago
 Traders Alliance held meeting to express solidarit ..

Traders Alliance held meeting to express solidarity with Palestinians

4 minutes ago
 PTI founder seeks weekly calls with children, regu ..

PTI founder seeks weekly calls with children, regular health checkups in court p ..

4 minutes ago
 CM Murad orders regulating mobile phone business, ..

CM Murad orders regulating mobile phone business, action against scrap dealers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World