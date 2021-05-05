(@FahadShabbir)

Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG), set up by former deputies from the National League for Democracy (NLD) party, says it is forming its own defense forces that would stand up against the military rule

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG), set up by former deputies from the National League for Democracy (NLD) party, says it is forming its own defense forces that would stand up against the military rule.

In a statement released on Twitter on Wednesday, the National Unity Government announced the establishment of the "People Defence Force" that will be a precursor to a Federal Union Army.

The objectives of the new defense forces are to put an end to violence in Myanmar and to facilitate security reforms that would help terminate the civil war in the country, NUG said.

On February 1, Myanmar's military seized power in the country, announcing a one-year state of emergency and vowing to take action against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election.

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as President Win Myint and other top officials who were members of the ruling NLD party were detained and accused of election fraud.

The military said it was committed to the democratic system and vowed to hold new and fair elections in about two years.

Protests have been held across Myanmar since the military took over. The UN has warned of a possibility of a full-fledged war in Myanmar as the number of people killed amid violence and unrest continues to increase.