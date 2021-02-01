UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar's State Counsellor, President Detained - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 04:20 AM

Myanmar's State Counsellor, President Detained - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The political leader of Myanmar, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained alongside President Win Myint, Reuters reports.

A spokesman of the National League for Democracy, Myo Nyunt, told Reuters that other members of the country's ruling party have also been detained in an early morning raid.

In January, Myanmar's military raised the prospect of a coup d'etat after what they believed was widespread voter fraud during the November 8 election, which was the country's second general election since the end of military rule in 2011.

Related Topics

Election Democracy San Myanmar January November Election 2018

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Princess Nour ..

3 hours ago

Five-day weather forecast

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE government depart ..

4 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain open &#039;Green Corner&#039; heritag ..

4 hours ago

Frontline heroes play key roles in UAE’s success ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.