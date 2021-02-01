MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The political leader of Myanmar, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained alongside President Win Myint, Reuters reports.

A spokesman of the National League for Democracy, Myo Nyunt, told Reuters that other members of the country's ruling party have also been detained in an early morning raid.

In January, Myanmar's military raised the prospect of a coup d'etat after what they believed was widespread voter fraud during the November 8 election, which was the country's second general election since the end of military rule in 2011.