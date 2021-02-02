Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained by the military earlier in the day, is now placed under house arrest in the capital of Naypyidaw, the Irrawaddy news outlet reported

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained by the military earlier in the day, is now placed under house arrest in the capital of Naypyidaw, the Irrawaddy news outlet reported.

The military also placed Myanmar's President Win Myint and leaders of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party under house arrest in Naypyidaw.

Suu Kyi, many government officials and NLD leaders do not permanently live in the capital and instead reside in Yangon, the country's largest city. The state counselor was detained in her residence in Naypyidaw and placed under house arrest there, according to Irrawaddy. The news agency did not provide details on the conditions in which Suu Kyi is held.

A big group of NLD lawmakers, who arrived in Naypyidaw to participate in the first session of the parliament, were detained in a hotel. Irrawaddy published a photograph showing that lawmakers are provided with water and food.

"We remain calm. As long as we are provided with everything, there is a shop and a cafe, so we have a place to eat, but the territory of the hotel is isolated from the outside world. We are not ready to say anything publicly yet," one of the lawmakers anonymously told the news outlet.

A one-year state of emergency was declared in Maynmar after the coup. Myanmar's military earlier vowed to "take action" against alleged voter fraud in the November 8 general election, which was won by Suu Kyi's NLD. The military on Monday said that it is committed to the democratic system and vowed to hold new and fair elections after the end of the state of emergency.

Dozens of foreign countries have issued statements in condemnation of the coup and called on the military to release all detained government officials and lawmakers.